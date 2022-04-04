© Incap

Miroslav was appointed Director of Operations Slovakia and will continue as Managing Director of Incap Slovakia. Miroslav joined Incap through the acquisition of AWS Electronics in January 2020.

“I am glad to welcome Miroslav Michalik in Incap’s Management Team. His position in our factory in Slovakia has proved his strong leadership and expertise that fits great in our Management Team,” says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, in a press release.

Before joining Incap and AWS Group, Miroslav Michalik held the position of Managing Director at Giesecke+Devrient Slovakia, providing smart payment, ID, passport, and telecommunication card solutions. Prior to that, Miroslav Michalik was a plant manager at Visteon (formerly Johnson Controls Automotive), providing solutions for automotive electronics and infotainment. He also held several positions, including operational manager and team director, at the multinational electronics manufacturing services company, Celestica.

Jamie Maughan who was appointed Director Operations UK & Slovakia in December 2020 will continue as member of Incap Corporation´s Management Team with the main focus on developing U.K. operations while continuing to support developing the Slovakian unit.