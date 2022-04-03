© LAUFFER PRESSEN

The company focuses on sectors such as aerospace, telecommunications, defence, RF/microwave and medical – and in order to remain at the forefront of the high-end electronics industry, PCB Technologies is investing in a new, highly automated RMV 200/6 laminating line.

The main feature of the new line is that products of different heights and sizes can be pressed, the pressing area can be variably extended. The system comes with digital interfaces, from customer-specific integration into the MES system, tool management and the monitoring and traceability of all tooling, such as tools, press pads, lot ID and Operator ID in the laminating process.

In a press release PCB Technologies states that the investment is a part of the company’s goal to gain high multilayer mixed material stack up, with multi- sequential lamination cycles, with optimal inner layer registration. Adding to this, the dielectric distances between inner layers, can be compatible not only for the PWB, but also for the IC Substrates capabilities when dielectric thickness between layers goes down to 25-30 um. In addition, the implementation of a heating and cooling press combination bring more or less eliminates the twist and bow issue.