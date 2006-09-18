China Printed Circuit Association joins<br>electronica & Productronica China

Messe München International, an organizer of electronics trade shows around the world, and the China Printed Circuit Association (CPCA) will be cooperating closely in the future.

Within the framework of this cooperation, the CPCA Show will be held in Shanghai simultaneously with the "electronica & ProductronicaChina with PCIM China," "LASER. World of Photonics China" and "SEMICON China" trade shows at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from 21 - 23 March 2007.



Together with its partners, SEMI and CPCA, Messe München has thus succeeded in bringing together the Chinese electronics industry's most important events at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.



The trade shows will cover seven halls in the SNIEC in 2007, and thus form the largest platform for the presentation of electronics in China.



Besides co-location of the trade shows, the cooperation between CPCA and Messe München International includes joint development of new exhibition focal points and conferences.

