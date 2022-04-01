© Sony

The new company is also expected to oversee the development of businesses such as the "aibo" autonomous entertainment robot, Airpeak professional drone, and the Sociable Cart: SC-1.

Adding to this, Sony says in a press release that the new company will continue to support S.RIDE Inc., which was established in partnership with taxi companies to provide safe and secure transportation utilising AI and sensing technology.

Besides these initiatives, Sony Mobility will also promote R&D and commercialisation activities targeting the creation of new AI robotics products and services. The transfer of these businesses, which are currently overseen by the AI Robotics Business Group of Sony Group Corporation, to the new company is scheduled to be completed in September 2022.