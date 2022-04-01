© elvia Cirtec

In a press release Elvia PCB says that with Tikehau as a new owner, focus will be on operational improvement in order to better support customers in the ramp–up of strategic programs.

Alain Dietsch, appointed CEO, joined Elvia PCB as part of this operation after more than twenty years of experience in the electronics and defense sector. Bruno Cassin, who has managed the group for almost thirty years, will leave his operational functions to join the Supervisory Board of company.

“I am very pleased to take over the management of Elvia PCB from Bruno Cassin, who brought the company to a leading position. Elvia PCB’s teams have unique skills, which, coupled with a specialised and high–capacity industrial tool, allow Elvia PCB to offer its customers specialised and differentiated products operating in tough environments.“ says Alain Dietsch, CEO of Elvia PCB, in a press release.

The new CEO continues to say that his objective is to strengthening the company’s presence with its clients and developing new ones, particularly on the export market.