© Universal Robots

The building will accommodate up to 600 employees and will be – according to the companies – the world’s largest cobot and autonomous mobile robot hub. Groundbreaking is scheduled for 20 April with completion expected at the start of 2024.

The background for the new joint headquarters is the explosive growth of both companies. In 2021, Universal Robots and MiR grew by more than 40 percent, and the ambitions for the future are high. Between them, Universal Robots and MiR expect to hire more than 200 new employees in 2022 alone, driving the need for larger premises, a press release reads.

The new headquarters will, according to Kim Povlsen, President of Universal Robots, provide more than just additional space.

“It is not just about extra square meters. This is also about creating the optimum setting for our employees. We continuously work to innovate and move the limits of what is possible for cobots and automation, and with the new headquarters we will create a unique and inspiring work environment, where we will also benefit from increased cooperation with MiR and superb synergy between us,” the president says.

The new headquarters – which the companies are investing DKK 325 million (EUR 43.7 million) in – will be located at Energivej in Odense S – a few hundred meters from the current headquarters of Universal Robots. Once completed the building will offer the companies approximately 20,000 square metres and will accommodate up to 600 employees.