Perlos downgrades full-year outlook

Finland based mobile phone plastic component maker Perlos issued a profit warning on Monday.

Perlos Corporation's net sales has developed as expected in July-August, and as previously guided, the third quarter net sales is estimated to be at the level of the second quarter. However, the comparable operating result exclusive of non-recurring items is anticipated to come in significantly below that of the second quarter.



Perlos has earlier estimated that the third quarter comparable operating result exclusive of non-recurring items would be at the level of the second quarter or slightly below it.



Full-year net sales is expected to grow in line with the volume growth of the global mobile phone market, and the comparable operating result exclusive of non-recurring items is estimated to be at the level of the year 2005.



According to the previous guidance, full-year net sales was estimated to grow at least in line with the volume growth of the mobile phone market, and the comparable operating result exclusive of non-recurring items was anticipated to improve on the previous year.



The weaker profitability is mainly due to the fact that low value-added products comprised a greater share of net sales than expected.



Perlos will publish its third quarter interim report on October 26, 2006.