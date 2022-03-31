© Polarium

In 2022, Polarium will move its lab capacity to facilities in Tomteboda, and its headquarters to Atrium Ljungberg’s Life City in the up-and-coming Hagastaden district, within walking distance from the lab. With these investments, Polarium will more than double its office space to more than 4,000 square metre and increase its lab capacity tenfold, the company states in a press release

There will be a New Product Introduction Lab and a new High Voltage Lab for testing energy optimisation systems. The move will begin in Q3 2022, with the ambition to have the new labs up and running during the fall. Polarium has chosen to partner with CJ Studio for the interior design of the new premises.