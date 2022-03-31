Polarium extends lab capacity and new HQ in Stockholm
Polarium, a Swedish provider of energy storage solutions, is preparing for continued rapid growth, by investing in new headquarters in Life City, Hagastaden, and lab facilities in Tomteboda, which will increase its lab capacities tenfold.
In 2022, Polarium will move its lab capacity to facilities in Tomteboda, and its headquarters to Atrium Ljungberg’s Life City in the up-and-coming Hagastaden district, within walking distance from the lab. With these investments, Polarium will more than double its office space to more than 4,000 square metre and increase its lab capacity tenfold, the company states in a press release
There will be a New Product Introduction Lab and a new High Voltage Lab for testing energy optimisation systems. The move will begin in Q3 2022, with the ambition to have the new labs up and running during the fall. Polarium has chosen to partner with CJ Studio for the interior design of the new premises.
“We are very happy to announce our new home at Life City, and our new lab in Tomteboda. Extended lab capacities and larger, more centrally located headquarters will be a necessity for us to keep growing at a fast pace and attracting the best of the best to come work with us to develop market leading products and solutions,” says Stefan Jansson, founder and CEO of Polarium, in the press release.