EMS provider East/West East/West recently purchased a line solution from Hanwha Techwin for its new expanded 43,000 square feet facility in Round Rock, Texas.

As the company was moving into the new facility it became clear that they needed a new SMT line to increase capacity.

“We looked at several SMT equipment vendor solutions, and chose multiple Hanwha Techwin Decan S1s for pick-and-place. Hanwha offered a very compelling solution for versatility, speed, and overall features including Aegis FactoryLogix NPI integration, offline programming and feeder verification. In fact, Hanwha provided a turnkey full line solution including an advanced Pemtron 3D SPI for solder paste inspection and a TSM Nitrogen Reflow Oven. We couldn’t be happier with the speed and overall capabilities of the new Hanwha SMT line,” says Andy Salo, East/West President & CEO, in a press release.

The Decan S1 next-generation chip mounter accommodates both standard and large PCBs, providing optimal productivity for batch production, while improving actual productivity and placement quality and reducing loss rates. With a placement speed of 47,000 cph and accuracy of ±28 µm, the Decan S1 improves placement speeds of odd-shaped components by 25%.