Ole Thers, CEO of SMT House Group & SMT Renting, says in a press release that with CAT Growth onboard the company get a stronger foundation to exploit its business potential and to continue the growth expansion the company is currently experiencing.

“With focus on accelerating and investing in the strategy that SMT Renting already has, we get a platform and capital strength that is in a completely different gear. We are very excited and happy to have CAT Growth onboard. Now we look forward to take SMT Renting to the next level” says Ole Thers.

Martin Ziehbrunner, CEO of CAT Growth AG draws parallels between SMT Rentings business model and car leasing – where use of the product is more important than the ownership of it.