Demand from the manufacturing industry for FA products is expected to show a medium to long-term growth, particularly in digital sectors such as semiconductors, electronic components, and data centers, as well as for decarbonisation related areas such as lithium-ion batteries.

To meet this increase in demands, Mitsubishi Electric says it will invest approximately USD 110 million to establish a new production site in Owariasahi City, which neighbours Nagoya where the company's main FA production site, Nagoya Works, is located.

The company says that the new factory will utilise technologies such as 5G communication, allowing simultaneous connection of various machines, human workers and automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) as they perform their manufacturing tasks. In parallel, high-speed, real-time data acquisition throughout the factory will provide data sets on all aspects of the production cycle for AI based analysis to realise a safe and flexible production environment.T

The three-floor factory will offer the company a total floor area of 33,600 square meters as it launches operations in April 2025.