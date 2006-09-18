Electronics Production | September 18, 2006
Qimonda and Nanya in breakthrough<br>for 75 nm DRAM technology
Qimonda AG and Nanya Technology Corporation today announced the successful qualification of the 75nm DRAM Trench technology, and of the first 75nm product they are each offering to the market, a 512Mb DDR2 memory chip.
This next generation technology platform features minimum structure sizes down to 70nm. The technology and 512Mb DDR2 product have been jointly developed at Qimonda's Development Centers in Dresden and Munich, Germany. Volume production in the new DRAM technology generation has been started at Qimonda's 300mm production line in Dresden.
“With the qualification of our 75nm DRAM Trench technology and the first product we have reached an important milestone on our technology roadmap," said Thomas Seifert, Member of the Management Board, Market and Operations at Qimonda. “The 75nm technology platform satisfies the performance requirements of upcoming high speed interfaces such as used for DDR3 and graphics products."
“This new product features leading edge technologies with minimum geometries as small as 70nm," said Dr. Pei Lin Pai, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing and Spokesman of Nanya Technology Corporation. “The advanced technologies enable us for high performance and high density, such as 1Gb / 2Gb DRAM, with competitive cost structure."
The 512Mb DDR2 product in the 75nm technology that has now been qualified meets the performance requirements at the maximum JEDEC defined DDR2 speed for high end server and computing applications and demonstrate the capability of the company's 75nm technology for future high speed DRAM products. The introduction of the 75nm technology is not only important for next generation performance requirements but also a further step to improve Qimonda's and Nanya's cost position. Process structures of 75nm further reduce chip size compared to the previous 90nm technology thereby increasing potential chip output per wafer by about 40 percent.
