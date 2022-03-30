© Verkor

Plastic Omnium has become a new strategic industrial partner for Verkor. The two companies will work together on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of battery modules and parts using Verkor’s cells. Starting in 2025, Plastic Omnium will have preferred access to an initial volume of at least 4 GWh per year from Verkor’s industrial manufacturing site in Dunkirk in the north of France, a press release reads.

In addition to the partnership, Plastic Omnium announced that it is investing EUR 20 million in Verkor. The move will allow Verkor to expand its presence across what are strategic growth markets for both companies.