Verkor enters strategic partnership with Plastic Omnium
The partnership will focus on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of battery modules and parts using Verkor cells
Plastic Omnium has become a new strategic industrial partner for Verkor. The two companies will work together on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of battery modules and parts using Verkor’s cells. Starting in 2025, Plastic Omnium will have preferred access to an initial volume of at least 4 GWh per year from Verkor’s industrial manufacturing site in Dunkirk in the north of France, a press release reads.
In addition to the partnership, Plastic Omnium announced that it is investing EUR 20 million in Verkor. The move will allow Verkor to expand its presence across what are strategic growth markets for both companies.
“This new industrial partnership positions Verkor as a key player in the electric mobility space and gives us the opportunity to develop our expertise on the commercial vehicles and stationary storage markets. Verkor is proud to work with Plastic Omnium, a major innovative player in mobility and industry with a long-term, future-focused strategy.” says Benoit Lemaignan, CEO of Verkor, in the press release.