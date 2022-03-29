© Zollner

The program is focused on the production of high quality electronics products for the Aerospace and Defense sectors. A challenge for performance of the audit was the Covid-19 pandemic with the Delta variant that was predominant at the time.

During a total of five days of auditing, two German locations, Altenmarkt III and Untergschwandt, were thoroughly examined by an external auditor, the company states in a press release. In particular during the audit, the various manufacturing processes of electronics production were examined on-site, which must meet the stringent standards of the Nadcap program. In doing so, production processes and their implementation, as well as the associated, comprehensive documentation, were examined to ensure that all requirements have been satisfied.

The result was very positive for Zollner Elektronik AG through which the official reaccreditation was confirmed at the start of 2022. Once again, the Performance Review Institute (PRI) renewed the MERIT status for both locations.