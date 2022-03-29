© BlueHalo

This 83,000-square foot facility will provide BlueHalo with additional manufacturing, research and development, and office space needed for the company's 300 New Mexico employees and enable the creation of over 70 jobs. The move brings BlueHalo's New Mexico footprint to approximately 163,000 square feet, a press release reads.

The new space offers proximity to BlueHalo's current manufacturing and development facility as well as to customers the company serves at Kirtland Air Force Base. The facility includes an office complex, laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and test areas.

The facilities will be built specifically to accommodate continued technology innovation and rapid transition to manufacturing for BlueHalo products across multiple mission areas including Advanced Radio Frequency (RF) Systems; c-UAS and Directed Energy; Laser Communications; and Space-Qualified Electronics and Systems, including Stabilized Precision Optics and Tracking (SPOT).

The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) has awarded BlueHalo USD 2.25 million from its LEDA job-creation fund.

The lease has been executed and the expected move-in date is May 2022.