Sondrel expands presence in Israel

Sondrel Ltd, Europe's leading IC consultancy, today announces that it has expanded its presence in Israel with the appointment of Adi Snir as general manager of its operations in the region.

Within the first twelve months in his new role, Snir aims to boost the capability of Sondrel's Israel design centre by adding ten new consultants to its flexible pool of experienced design experts. This hiring plan is focused on supporting Sondrel's growth in the region: at present, Sondrel's consultants are working with engineers from three leading semiconductor companies in order to boost their productivity in tackling advanced projects.



Graham Curren, CEO, Sondrel, commented, “The fast-growing technology base in Israel has presented us with a variety of complex design challenges for a number of applications. Our partnership approach and wide range of services have yielded lasting relationships with key customers in the region. Israel is also fertile territory for design startups, companies which often tackle challenging designs with limited resources, and so require flexible support. With Adi Snir leading our efforts in Israel, we are in a good position to strengthen those relationships further and firmly establish Sondrel as the region's leading IC consultancy."



Prior to Sondrel, Snir held senior positions at Texas Instruments, where he managed an ASIC design centre for ten years, and Emblaze Semiconductor, where he oversaw the design of multimedia chips for cellular phones.