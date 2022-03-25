EMS bookings in February fell 23.8% year-over-year and fell 14.8% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.52.

“EMS orders and shipments both fell in February, however, the EMS book-to-bill remains elevated, suggesting supply chains are tight and backlogs remain high,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “The coming months will give us greater clarity into the impact the Russia-Ukraine conflict is having on the North American EMS market.”