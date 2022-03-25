North American PCB industry sales up 12.8% in February
Total North American PCB shipments in February 2022 were up 12.8% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, February shipments rose 8.9%.
PCB year-to-date bookings in February were down 12.6 percent compared to last year. Bookings in February fell 5.9 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.16.
“Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbates already strained electronics supply chains,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “February showed strong PCB shipment growth, a hopeful sign that supply chain dynamics will steadily improve.”