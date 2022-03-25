PCB year-to-date bookings in February were down 12.6 percent compared to last year. Bookings in February fell 5.9 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.16.

“Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbates already strained electronics supply chains,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “February showed strong PCB shipment growth, a hopeful sign that supply chain dynamics will steadily improve.”