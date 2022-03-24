© Benchmark Electronics – for illustrative purposes only

Enduring Shield is part of the U.S. Army's Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 initiative and is designed to acquire, track, engage and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, cruise missiles, rockets, artillery, mortars and other aerial threats.

"As a long-time provider to the Defense industry, Benchmark has proven its ability to deliver high-quality manufacturing services and meeting stringent military standards for advanced electronics components," Ronnie Chronister, senior vice president for Weapons Technology and Manufacturing at Dynetics, says in a press release.

Benchmark says that it will manufacture the electronics at its Huntsville, Alabama facility, which is located in close proximity to Dynetics and key U.S. Army missile defense development projects.

"We're proud to partner with a technology-focused company such as Dynetics," adds Lauren Nickle, sector vice president, Aerospace and Defense, Benchmark. "Working in the defense industry requires a level of experience and expertise that few engineering and manufacturing providers offer and Benchmark has invested in key capabilities required to meet the needs of our customers. The continued improvement of aerial defense technology is critical to keeping our military service members and U.S. citizens safe."