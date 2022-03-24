© IC Insights

Total analog IC sales are forecast to rise 12% to USD 83.2 billion in 2022, with unit shipments increasing 11% to 238.7 billion. The average selling price of analog ICs is projected to grow 1% in 2022.

Last year’s analog IC market will be one to remember on account of the strength and breadth of its growth. The analog market’s extraordinary growth of 30% in 2021 lifted sales to an all-time high of USD 74.1 billion. IC Insights’ 1Q Update shows analog unit shipments climbed 22% in 2021 to a record-high level of 215.1 billion. The combination of strong demand and well-documented supply-chain disruptions contributed to a 6% increase in the average selling price for analog ICs last year. (Prior to that, the last year that the analog ASP increased was 2004.)

This year, every major general-purpose analog and application-specific analog market category tracked by IC Insights is forecast to post a sales increase, ranging from 7% growth in the amplifiers and comparators segment to 17% growth for automotive application-specific analog ICs.

General Purpose Analog Market ($M) % of Total Analog 21/22 % Change Amplifiers & Comparators 4,481 5.4% 7% Interface 3,030 3.6% 8% Power Management 21,210 25.5% 12% Signal Conversion 4,205 5.1% 8% Total General Purpose Analog 32,917 39.6% 10% Application-Specific Analog Market ($M) % of Total Analog 21/22 % Change Consumer 3,106 3,7% 9% Computer 3,048 3,7% 9% Communications 26,233 31,5% 14% Automotive 13,775 16,6% 17% Industrial/Other 4,135 5,0% 9% Total Application-Specific Analog 50,296 60,4% 13% Total Analog Market 83,213 100% 12% 2022 Analog IC sales forecast

Growing shipments of 5G cellphone handsets and the infrastructure to support them are one of the key reasons that the communications segment is forecast to account for the largest portion of analog IC sales in 2022. Wireless communication applications are expected to represent 91% of sales within the communication analog segment this year with wired communications applications accounting for 9%.

Power management ICs are forecast to be the second-largest analog segment in 2022. Power management chips help regulate power usage to keep devices running cooler and help extend battery life—essential features in mobile/battery operated systems like cellphones, laptops, and many other portable systems. They also regulate functions like stepper motors, communication interfaces, and back lighting in displays.

