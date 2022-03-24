© Saft

The partners have committed to increase ACC’s industrial capacity to at least 120 GWh by 2030 and to scale up development and production of next-gen battery cells and modules.

As part of the German carmaker's strategy to go all-electric, ACC will supply Mercedes-Benz with battery technologies from mid of the decade.

“Our stake in ACC marks another important step on the way towards an all-electric product portfolio by the end of the decade. To reach this target, we need a total battery production capacity of more than 200 Gigawatt hours by 2030. This is why we are continuously expanding our own R&D and production activities, and teaming up with partners to speed up progress”, says Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Research & Development and Procurement at Mercedes-Benz, in a press release.

Mr. Schäfer continues to say that the company believe's in a ”local for local sourcing approach” and will develop and produce battery cells and modules with ACC in Europe.

”With each partner contributing their particular strengths, we can create a strong European manufacturer of competitive, state-of-the-art battery cells and modules. With a convincing ecological footprint,” Markus Schäfer continues.

With the investment, Mercedes-Benz is expanding its portfolio of partnerships to safeguard the degree of localisation in the procurement of battery cells and modules as it moves closer towards all-electric mobility.

The new shareholder agreement is subject to regulatory approvals.