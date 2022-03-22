Würth Addative Group to distribute Kurtz Ersa 3D printers
Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company, has signed an agreement with Kurtz Ersa to distribute Kurtz Ersa's 3D printing technology.
"Kurtz Ersa and Würth have had a long and productive history as customer and supplier," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America in a press release. "By reimagining status quo inventory management, we can drive down costs, not by cutting corners but instead by intelligent engineering. We're happy to support our customers through more efficient and profitable inventory solutions."
The agreement broadens Würth Additive Group's ability to support high-end production through Kurtz Ersa's "Perfect Angle Printing technology". The deal will introduce the Alpha 140, which combines additive manufacturing technology with simple operation at low system costs. A re-engineering of the system have led to Kurtz Ersa being able to remove up to 40% of the machine's cost.
"Partnering with Würth Additive Group will give Kurtz Ersa Inc. a significant boost in bringing the Alpha 140 to the American market and Würth customers," adds Albrecht Beck, president and COO of Kurtz Ersa America. "The extensive knowledge and experience with metal 3D printing brought by Würth Additive Group, combined with Kurtz Ersa's track record of producing market-leading technologies and top-rated service will allow us to elevate customer capabilities and support."