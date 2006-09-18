Collecting easy but material recovery<br>a hard task under WEEE

According to DTI the collecting of electrical and electronical waste seems to be the easy part of the WEEE directive but the recovery and separation of material turned out to be a really hard task for the European electronics industry.

Most of the European members states are reaching the targets of collecting 4 kg of electrical and electronical waste, Sweden has even reached a collecting level of 14 kg per person, but when it comes to material recovery and recycling the material in the equipment the lack of clean and effective separation and processing methods makes this a very hard task to do.