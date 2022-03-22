© Mynaric

The contract has an initial value of USD 36 million and foresees payment milestones throughout 2022, 2023 and 2024 and product deliveries mostly in 2023 and 2024, a press release reads.

Back in August of 2021, Mynaric announced its plans to produce electronic systems directly in the US, expanding its existing capabilities in the Los Angeles area. With the California expansion the company said it was aiming to better accommodate the needs of security-sensitive U.S. customers.

With expanded production in California, Mynaric can not offer assembly, integration and test capabilities for electronic components and also ensure that these components can be fully sourced, designed and built in the United States, without leaving the country until customer delivery.

The production expansion in the US followed the opening of the company’s serial production facility for laser communication equipment in Gilching, Germany back in June 2021, with a capacity of up to 2,000 units per year.