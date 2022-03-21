© Drlyly75 Dreamstime.com

Foxconn said Monday, March 21 that the company has ”basically” resumed operations in Shenzhen, Reuters reports.

This comes after the government of the Chinese city of Shenzhen decided to shutdown the southern business center of the city, as a response to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.

The company said on Wednesday, March 16 that it had restarted some production and operations at its Shenzhen campus. Foxconn had arranged – by request from the local government – a "bubble" for some of its staff to live and work in, the Reuters report continues.

In an update on the Taiwanese stock exchange, Foxconn says that the process, which can only be done on campuses that include both employee housing and production facilities, adheres to strict industry guidelines and

close-loop management policies issued by the Shenzhen Government.

”In applying this closed-loop management process within the Shenzhen campus and in implementing the required health measures for the employees who live on campus, some operations have been able to restart and some production is being carried out at that campus. The company will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities in monitoring these operations very closely,” the company writes in the update.