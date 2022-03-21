© ericsson

“The Russian invasion into Ukraine represents a significant setback for the world. Ericsson remains connected with its people in Ukraine to ensure their wellbeing and is working closely to help colleagues and their immediate families,” Ericsson writes in a statement published on the company website.

The telecom company says that it has decided to suspend all deliveries to customers, as well deferring new customer projects in Russia. The same also applies for deliveries to Belarus since similar sanctions have been imposed.

Ericsson says that it continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine, but that it doesn’t see any immediate impact to its supply chain – at leas not at this current point.