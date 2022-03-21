Ericsson stops deliveries to Russia and Belarus
The Swedish telecom company says that it has decided to suspend deliveries to Russia and Belarus as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The Russian invasion into Ukraine represents a significant setback for the world. Ericsson remains connected with its people in Ukraine to ensure their wellbeing and is working closely to help colleagues and their immediate families,” Ericsson writes in a statement published on the company website.
The telecom company says that it has decided to suspend all deliveries to customers, as well deferring new customer projects in Russia. The same also applies for deliveries to Belarus since similar sanctions have been imposed.
Ericsson says that it continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine, but that it doesn’t see any immediate impact to its supply chain – at leas not at this current point.
“Ericsson is committed to ensure operational contingencies in what is a very volatile, challenging and dynamic situation We are urgently reviewing how our business might be affected by the events and the sanctions imposed. At this point, it is too early to say how Ericsson may be impacted by the sanctions,” the company states.