German PCB industry up 10% in H1

German PCB makers increased their turnover by 10% in this year's first half compared to the same period last year.

With this fine first half the Verband der Leiterplatten (VdL) and the Zentral Verband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie e.V. (ZVEI) forecast the full year 2006 to turn out with good results for the German PCB industry.



In June the turnover stagnated compared to May's turnover but compared to June 2005 the turnover rose by almost 7%. The order intake in June went down 10% from May.