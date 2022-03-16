© pichetw dreamstime.com

Canda-based POET has operations in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Shenzhen, China and Singapore. And as previously reported, Shenzhen has recently been placed under lockdown as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Over the past two years, we have established redundancy for critical activities in Singapore, Shenzhen and Allentown, Pennsylvania, both to accelerate development and to cope with COVID-19 lockdowns,” says Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, CEO of POET Technologies, in a press release.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, the company's operation in Shenzhen, China was notified that it would be shut down until at least March 20, 2022, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in that city.

The company says that as soon as it got the word, it tasked both its Singapore and its joint venture, Super Photonics Xiamen, with the task of continuing to build samples for customers.