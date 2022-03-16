© Note

The investment was made as a continuation of NOTE Windsor's investment in process improvement. With the new AOI, the company will be able to utilise enhanced 3D measurement capabilities.

Using AI technology the system utilises five projectors to provide true measurement up to 25mm high of the profile and shape of components and solder joints to IPC-610 standards, overcoming the limitation of 2D AOI systems which are often prone to false calls, the company explains in a update on their website.

The new system will be installed at NOTE Windsor as a dedicated line with automated board handling. The system also delivers automated fault logging to an offline inspection/repair station.