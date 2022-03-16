Scienscope expands production floor by 15,000 square feet
Scienscope International, an American supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, says that it has expanded its production floor by 15,000 square feet.
With the expansion, the company is looking to meet the increasing demand for component counters, incoming barcode scanners and smart racks. The unencumbered space will allow Scienscope to increase its production capacity and shorten delivery times.
In 2021 Scienscope was well on its way to a full recovery in sales and marketing. However, the sudden domestic and international logistics congestion caused a backlog in deliveries. Scienscope was affected indirectly through its supply chain, caused by an IC shortage, the company explains in a press release.
“We believe the electronics assembly industry will continue to grow this year,” says Eddy Lin, President of the company, in the press release. “With the focus on automation through innovation, we will prevail. Scienscope is scaling up its production to meet the demand.”