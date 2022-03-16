© Scienscope

With the expansion, the company is looking to meet the increasing demand for component counters, incoming barcode scanners and smart racks. The unencumbered space will allow Scienscope to increase its production capacity and shorten delivery times.

In 2021 Scienscope was well on its way to a full recovery in sales and marketing. However, the sudden domestic and international logistics congestion caused a backlog in deliveries. Scienscope was affected indirectly through its supply chain, caused by an IC shortage, the company explains in a press release.