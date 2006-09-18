New regional sales manager joins Dage

Dage has announce that Kimbela Randle has joined Dage as Eastern Regional Sales Manager. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of x-ray technology and is responsible for sales in the eastern US, eastern Canada and the Caribbean.

Previously with Feinfocus and Motorola, Randle brings over 10 years of x-ray inspection experience in the board level, semiconductor and medical device fields. She has a Chemical Engineering degree from Tuskegee University and is the most recent addition to the Dage team.



