© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Residents of Shenzhen are required to stay home except essential services personnel and all public services including transport has been halted.

”Factories, representing approximately 14% of our PCB supply, which are currently impacted by these restrictions are stopping production for a period of 1 week. In addition the imposed lockdown has an impact on logistics running through Shenzhen to Hongkong,” NCAB states in an update on the company website.

The company says that these increased restrictions will have an immediate impact on deliveries on hand and orders that are in process at these factories for shipment in near future.

NCAB says that its local Factory management team continues to work remotely, engaging with both factories and local forwarders in order to minimize the impact of the restriction.

”Additionally we still have quality staff on site in a number of these Shenzhen factories who can ensure that our orders are prioritised and managed correctly,” the company writes in the update.

NCAB concludes the update by saying that the company have a substantial production capacity in other unaffected areas outside of Shenzhen capable of supplying a range of technology and volumes.