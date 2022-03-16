© ICAPE

PCB supplier ICAPE has issued a statement as some of its partner factories are located in Shenzhen. The company says that PCB and technical parts production could be delayed for as much as a week or more – all depending on how the situation develops.

China placed the high-tech city under lockdown and citywide nucleic acid tests will be conducted as Shenzhen tires to curb the developments. A notice by the Shenzhen COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Office state that employees of business – except those dealing with the supplies of essentials like water, electricity, fuel, gas, communications, food and public sanitation – will be required to work from home, or suspend production and operation activities. These measures are reported to cover the entire city and remain in place until March 20.

”China placed Shenzhen into lockdown, for at least one week, to prevent the growth of positive cases of Covid-19 over the last few weeks. All public transportation and businesses have been closed, including our production plants, located in the city. Unfortunately, some of our customers’ supply chain will be affected,” ICAPE writes in its statement.

Of the company's network of 80 factories, 11 are impacted impacted by the restrictions.