© pichetw dreamstime.com

Japanese company, Fujitsu has issued a statement on the crisis in Ukraine, saying that the company ”strongly support the swift end of hostilities and the restoration of peace to the region.”

”Reflecting on the present circumstances, Fujitsu shall cease all new orders and deliveries of products and product related services in Russia. Additionally, Fujitsu will transfer responsibility for the various services it has offered to customers outside of Russia from a service center in Russia to delivery locations in other regions as soon as possible to maintain the stable continuity of services,” the company writes in the statement.

Fujitsu continues to says that it will also work to minimise any possible impact on customers by implementing business continuity plans.