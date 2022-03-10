© Benchmark

The Moorpark site is a dedicated NPI center of excellence, with capabilities in high-end PCBA assembly and testing, precision electromechanical assembly, system integration, microelectronics & wire harness assembly to name a few. Key market sectors served from the site include commercial aerospace and defense.

However, as a result of the shut down, Benchmark plans to permanently lay off 206 employees. According to the WARN notice the affected employees are not represented by a union.

The first separations will begin on March 31, 2022. Benchmark anticipates that subsequent separations will occur monthly or quarterly thereafter. The layoffs will be permanent and there will be no bumping rights. Benchmark says that it expects to close the entire plant no earlier than December 31, 2022.

Back in October 2021 – during the company’s 3Q21 earnings call – President and CEO Jeff Benck said that “As part of the strategic planning process for 2022 and beyond. We analyzed our network of operations, including current and future utilization of our global sites. As part of this process, we consider many factors including scale, geographic placement, current and future costs, and customers long ranger needs for increased volume manufacturing.”

This analysis is the base for the company’s decision to close its Moorpark California EMS operations. The CEO continued to say that the company will transfer customer programs from the site to other manufacturing locations within its network, with the aim of improving the company’s overall asset utilisation and efficiency.