German EMS provider, SERO, specialises in ultra-precision, high-volume automotive manufacturing at its location in Rohrbach, Germany, as well as highly flexible industrial and medical production at their Semecs’ plant in Vráble, Slovakia. The company's new plant Syncron in Palm Bay, USA, is being set-up for high volume automotive production for the American continent.

“As our business culture drives expansion, we needed to reduce the number of disparate internal systems and databases that depend on manual data collection, which were limiting scalability,” says Dr. Dietmar Breisacher, CTO of SERO, in a press release, “With FactoryLogix, we are digitalizing our entire global operations in line with Industry 4.0, which enables us to meet the most stringent of customer requirements. This adaptive platform suits every specific need of our various production types, and it will accompany their individual growth as well as sustain our enterprise visibility across the world.”

With FactoryLogix the EMS provider will gain value from comprehensive traceability of products, materials, tools, process and test data, production station interlocking, fully interactive paperless operation documentation utilieing electronic PCB design and 3D-CAD digital twins, automated interoperability with ERP.