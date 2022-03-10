© Fitbit

About one million of the recalled model have been sold in the U.S. In addition, about 693,000 were sold internationally.

The recall only involves the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. It was sold with a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen. The CPSC says that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to return the device.

The Goole owned company has received at least 115 reports in the United States – and 59 reports internationally – of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. Adding to this the company has received about 40 reports of burn injuries internationally.

The units has been manufactured in Taiwan and Fitbit stopped the production of Ionic in 2020.