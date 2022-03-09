© AVL - For illustrative purposes only

The company is expanding its center and automotive test base in Érd. The current phase of the EUR 20.1 million investment – which was announced back in 2018 – is completed and will create 250 new jobs, HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency reports.

The vehicle test hall is currently expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and will have two sections; the first, smaller section, will provide an area for the assembly, alteration and instrumentation of different powertrain elements. There will also room for storage, offices, as well as a welding and machine workshop there. The second, larger section, will host the company’s test area and prototype storage.

Apart from building the vehicle test hall, there is an ongoing construction of a three-story office building which will provide the company 3,250 square metres of space, the report continues.

Headquartered in Graz, Austria, AVL is an independent company for development, simulation and testing of powertrains systems. The company deals with everything from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies.