HansaMatrix says that the expected revenue from order is anticipated to reach up to EUR 5 million in the following 3 years. While not specifying the name of the customer, the EMS provider says that it is located in Nordic countries and operates in an industrial sector related to the aquaculture industry.

The company says in the press release that: “the received manufacturing order confirms the ability of the team to implement a growth strategy in electronic component shortage circumstances, to utilize the accelerating nearshoring trend of the production relocation closer to domestic countries to reduce the current instability and uncertainty of the global supply chains, and strenghthens market position of the company in the region.”