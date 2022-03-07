© Britishvolt

The collaboration – which has been formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding – supports Aston Martin’s plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in 2025, with the car maker targeting new standards of repeatable on-track performance, charging time and range.

In a press release the companies state that a joint research and development team from Aston Martin and Britishvolt will design, develop, and industrialise battery packs, including bespoke modules and a battery management system. The two partners will work together to maximise the capability of special cylindrical high performance cells being developed by Britishvolt for the use in Aston Martin electric vehicles.

Aston Martin plans to start deliveries of its first plug-in hybrid – Valhalla – in early 2024. By 2026, Aston Martin aims to offer all new product lines with an electrified powertrain option, with a target for its core portfolio to be fully electrified by 2030.

The collaboration with Britishvolt is described as complementary to Aston Martin’s technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz. Any investment will be funded by existing capital expenditure commitments to developing electric vehicles.