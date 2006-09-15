Foxconn to surpass $30.38 bln in revenue 2006

Foxconn Electronics is expected to meet a full-year revenue goal of more than NT$1 trillion (US$30.38 billion) in 2006.

Foxconn reported an increase year-on-year of 47% in consolidated revenues and also recorded after-tax profit growth of 40% in the first half of this year.



According to DigiTimes Foxconn's business scope has grown steadily, with rising shipments of PCs, consumer electronics devices and telecom equipment, indicated the sources. Foxconn International Holdings (FIH), a Hong Kong-listed handset subsidiary of the EMS provider, contributed the most to its parent company's consolidated result during the first six months of 2006, the sources added. Foxconn's half-year sales were more than NT$533 billion so the EMS maker stands a good chance of becoming the first among Taiwan's privately-held companies to exceed annual revenues of NT$1 trillion, the sources estimate.