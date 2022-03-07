© BASF

BASF has signed an agreement to secure land for its future cathode active materials and recycling site in Bécancour, Quebec, Canada. The move is part of the company's commitment to support North American producers in their transition to e-mobility – a regional supply chain is critical to ensure reliable and resilient battery materials supply.

The investment is intended to enhance BASF’s CAM production footprint in North America by complementing its existing manufacturing sites. The new site allows for ample space to expand up to 100 kt CAM per year with potential for fully integrated precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) supply, the company disclose in a press release.

The site will also be connected to BASF’s global metal sourcing network with provision for a nickel and cobalt intermediates base metal refinery and recycling of all battery metals (including lithium).

The company says that project planning is progressing and subject to necessary approvals, BASF targets project commissioning in 2025.