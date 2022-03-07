© Seica

The new flying probe replaces an old Takaya system and significantly improves the Swedish factory's capabilities in prototyping and new product introduction (NPI), a press release from the EMS provider reads.

The selected Seica flying probe machine is a testing device which is described as "perfect" for Scanfil’s high mix – low volume production environment.

“The new Seica V8 flying probe is easier to use, more accurate, and programmable than previous Takaya. It reduces time-to-market significantly compared to the previous system we had. Seica is ideal for Scanfil high mix – low volume production”, says Carl-Johan Forsberg, the managing director of Scanfil Malmö, in the press release. “The new flying probe increases our capabilities significantly at Malmö and provides a low threshold testing solution for prototype and low volume manufacturing that complements our fixture based ICT and FCT solutions very well.”

After Malmö, the EMS provider's factory in Pärnu, Estonia will be the next factory to invest in Seica V8 flying probes. After that, all electronics focused factories are covered.