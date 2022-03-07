© SCHURTER

Located in Gruiu, near Bucharest, Schurter Romania is the company's strategic production site for the areas of Solutions, EMS and EMC. SOLUTIONS is a fast growing area with diverse competences in the Schurter Group

With a third building in Gruiu, Schurter will gain access to 2'000 square metres of additional space and a suitable place for efficient material storage and handling, EMC production and offices, the company disclose in a press release.

This will enable us to align EMS production in the existing buildings for the future and provide sufficient space for the upcoming growth, the company writes in the press release.

Schurter Romania is the group's production plant for EMS, EMC and Solutions and works closely together with the competence center in Mendrisio, Switzerland and the Solutions department in Lucerne, Switzerland.

In the first phase, a bridge over the creek that separates the two properties was built and a ramp to the existing building was also constructed. On February 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of Schurter Electronics Romania symbolically broke ground for the second phase, the actual new building in Gruiu.

At the end of March the first construction activities will offficially start and by the end of 2022 the new building with should be finished. In a thrid phase, the two existing buildings will be completely renovated and handed over to the company at the end of 2023.