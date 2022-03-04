© ESIA

This represents a 3.4% growth compared to the December 2021 total of USD 4.299 billion and makes Europe the only region exhibiting month-on-month growth in January. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in January 2022 were USD 50.736 billion, down 0.2% versus the previous month and up 26.8% versus the same month in 2021.

The steady growth of the European market in January versus December was supported by growing demand in most product categories, with discretes (+5.9%) sensors (+4.6%), and analog devices (+4.3%) performing particularly well. The memory market in Europe also grew strongly in January (+4.6%).

In January, exchange rate effects on the European sales picture continued to be visible when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 3.917 billion in January 2022, up 4.2% versus the previous month and up 36.7% versus the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis semiconductor sales increased by 34.3%.