© pichetw dreamstime.com

"We support all sanctions 100% and of course we follow these. We transfer manufacturing to other units within the EU and then analyze how we are to handle our Russian operations," says Mattias Lindhe, president of Orbit One Group, in a press release.

Orbit One currently has manufacturing units in Sweden, Poland and Russia. The company has been operating in Russia since 2006 when it opened its manufacturing facility.