The German carmaker's decision to stop the production in Russia applies to the production sites in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod. At the same time, the group has also decided to stop vehicle exports to the country with immediate effect.

With the extensive interruption of business activities in Russia, the Executive Board is reviewing the consequences from the overall situation, during this period of great uncertainty and upheaval, Volkswagen writes in a short update.

In a separate update on LinkedIn, the group says that all Russian employees affected by the decision will receive short-time working benefits from Volkswagen.