In a new update the company explains that it has been working to set up temporary offices. These new offices have been fitted to accommodate several activities, for example, the company’s CAD/CAM teams have been working there since 15th February. The offices will soon be joined by the Final Control teams and elvia also plans to install Metallographic Cutting, Electrical Testing and Shipping departments.

Besides the temporary offices now set up to cover the absences of the original Loire Valley – CIRETEC facility, the groups other production units have also played a part in keeping operations going.

The company’s Normandy facility in Coutances and elvia Brittany-A&P Lithos facility in Châteaubourg has welcomed 12 operators from the elvia Loire Valley-CIRETEC site. Other actions to increase the capacities have been deployed at the elvia Brittany-A&P Lithos and elvia Normandy – such as emergency investments – in order to make sure that the activities of elvia Loire Valley-CIRETEC are kept.

While elvia hasn’t provided any information on the origin of the fire, the company says in the update that "expert assessments are underway".