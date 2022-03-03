© Benchmark Electronics

The expanded capabilities will allow Benchmark to support customers in applications such as high-speed digital communications, high performance computing, sensors, and laser systems. The company's photonics team works alongside industry innovators to develop reliable, repeatable manufacturing processes for their designs. The company has not specified the size of the investment.

"Our investments in state-of-the-industry photonics and optical integration capabilities in the United States allow Benchmark to build a leading market position in photonics, fiber optics, and free-space optics for next-generation computing and communication systems," says Jan Janick, Chief Technology Officer, Benchmark in a press release. "The photonics and optical integration capabilities are synergistic to our RF and microwave design and manufacturing capabilities already being delivered to customers through our Center of Innovation in Phoenix."

The lab also offers alignment and fusion splicing technologies. Test and measurement platforms enable both process development and production, including tunable lasers, polarization synthesizers, and optical power meters to measure bit error rate test (BERT), polarization-dependent loss (PDL), and return loss (RL) of passive optical components. These platforms will be used across the design, development, and manufacturing workflow to verify the performance of complex light-based communications systems and conduct comprehensive characterizations of optical components, network elements, and optical fiber networks.