Since upgrading to the new standard in 2018, which incorporated ISO9001:2015 and AS9100D:2016 into a single standard for auditing purposes, this marks the company’s fourth consecutive year with no non-conformances.

”This goes to show the level of commitment to quality that we strive for on a daily basis. Quality at JEMS really is a way of life. Four years in a row with no non-conformances literally speaks for itself. With all the extra challenges we’ve been dealing with for the past couple of years, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve still been able to roll forward towards excellence and will continually strive for it,” says Greg DelBrocco, Manager of Quality and Compliance, in a press release.

It is necessary for AS9100 to undergo periodic revisions that make it efficient for its users and safe for the consumers using their products. SAE AS9100D:2016 – Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defense Organizations is the fourth version of the standard, released in September 2016. The primary need for the switch to the updated AS9100D-2016 standard is its inclusion of the latest revision of the general international standard for quality management system requirements: ISO9001.

“We’re very happy to have consecutive audits without any issues. We build some very challenging products for the Mil-Aerospace industries, and this just confirmed why we have been chosen and how we deliver error-free products to them on a consistent basis,” adds Gary Walker, Vice President of JEMS.

ISO9001:2015 was released almost exactly one year prior to the new revision of AS9100. Important changes to this document include the addition of the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PCDA), a greater emphasis on risk management, and a focus on management responsibility in carrying out the quality management process.